Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Up 1,072.7% in April

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 1,072.7% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Vext Science Stock Up 16.0 %
Vext Science stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 26,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,684. Vext Science has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.
About Vext Science
