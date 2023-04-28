Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Up 1,072.7% in April

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 1,072.7% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Vext Science Stock Up 16.0 %

Vext Science stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 26,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,684. Vext Science has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Get Vext Science alerts:

About Vext Science

(Get Rating)

Read More

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.