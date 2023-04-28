Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Piper Sandler

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.89.

Victory Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $34.01.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.38 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $414,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 431,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,010.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 26,545.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,012,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,711 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 442.4% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 331,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Stories

