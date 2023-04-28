Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Update

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Village Farms International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut Village Farms International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Village Farms International from $7.25 to $4.15 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.16.

Insider Transactions at Village Farms International

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio acquired 54,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $60,175.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,313,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,252.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Village Farms International news, Director John Patrick Henry purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio purchased 54,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,175.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,313,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,338,252.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Village Farms International

Village Farms International Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 251,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 40,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFF opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $78.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.63.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $69.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.14 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Village Farms International

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Recommended Stories

