Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWEWW) Stock Price Up 19.5%

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWEWW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 19.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 9,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 12,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWEWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

