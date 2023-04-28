Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Up 45.3% in April

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,100 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 368,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virios Therapeutics Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRI opened at $0.87 on Friday. Virios Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

