Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:JOET traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,189. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOET. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter.

