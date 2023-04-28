Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.4% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on V. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.46. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

