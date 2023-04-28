Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.5% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Visa by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

V opened at $229.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.27 and a 200-day moving average of $215.46. The company has a market capitalization of $430.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.