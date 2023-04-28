Vista Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,187 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. 1,406,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

