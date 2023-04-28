Vista Capital Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,737. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $70.03.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

