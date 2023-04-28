Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 3,158 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paragon 28 were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 780,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 129,659 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 110,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 158,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 47,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paragon 28 stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 231,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,379. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $51.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 37.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 202,500 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,998,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,977,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 202,500 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,998,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,977,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Dacosta sold 75,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,870,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,127,500 shares of company stock worth $36,167,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FNA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

