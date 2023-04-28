Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 56 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 62.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,771,000 after purchasing an additional 398,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353,525 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $43,705,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Cowen raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

UPS stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,850. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $154.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

