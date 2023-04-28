Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.30 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Visteon updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.39. 344,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,433. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.69 and its 200 day moving average is $149.51. Visteon has a 1 year low of $94.29 and a 1 year high of $171.66.

Insider Activity at Visteon

In other Visteon news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.92.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

