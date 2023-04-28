Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives $133.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.83.
A number of analysts have commented on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 195 ($2.44) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 115 ($1.44) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
VOD stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
