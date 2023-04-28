Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives $133.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.83.

A number of analysts have commented on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 195 ($2.44) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 115 ($1.44) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

VOD stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

