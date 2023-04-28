VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.46

Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $12.58. VOXX International shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 47,246 shares traded.
Several research analysts have weighed in on VOXX shares. TheStreet raised VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.92.
VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.
