VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.46

Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $12.58. VOXX International shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 47,246 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOXX shares. TheStreet raised VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

VOXX International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in VOXX International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in VOXX International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VOXX International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VOXX International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VOXX International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.