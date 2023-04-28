W Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,593,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,151,000 after buying an additional 834,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,474,000 after buying an additional 681,083 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,801. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

