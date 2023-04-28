W Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,593,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,151,000 after buying an additional 834,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,474,000 after buying an additional 681,083 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
Organon & Co. Stock Performance
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)
- Mondelez International Pricing Power Takes It To New Highs
- Don’t Chase Church & Dwight Higher; Let The Price Come To You
- Rollins Pest Control Needs to be in Your Watchlist
- Amazon Reports, And It’s Mostly Good
- Demand For Public Safety Technologies Drives Motorola’s Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.