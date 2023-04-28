W Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

W Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,860,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,782. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.41. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.24.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

