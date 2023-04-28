W Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

W Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.04. 94,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,595. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.68 and a 12 month high of $207.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 31.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.00%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

