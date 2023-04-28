W Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

W Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,113. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.