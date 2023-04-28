W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.04 EPS

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. W.W. Grainger updated its FY23 guidance to $34.25-36.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $34.25-$36.75 EPS.
W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE GWW traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $694.50. 133,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $611.58. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $709.21.
W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $698.63.
W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.
