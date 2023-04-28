W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $34.25-36.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.20-16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.50 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $34.25-$36.75 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GWW traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $695.57. The company had a trading volume of 448,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,872. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $670.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $611.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 33.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $698.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.