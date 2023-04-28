W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWWGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $34.25-36.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.20-16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.50 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $34.25-$36.75 EPS.

Shares of GWW traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $695.57. The company had a trading volume of 448,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,872. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $670.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $611.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWWGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 33.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $698.63.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

