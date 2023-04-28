Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

Wabash National Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WNC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,386. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.61. Wabash National has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.82%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $2,616,175.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,312,946.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $979,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $2,616,175.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,724. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after buying an additional 712,620 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,654,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 190.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 237,485 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.