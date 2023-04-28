Wajax (WJX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.10. Wajax had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of C$541.30 million during the quarter.

Wajax Stock Performance

Shares of Wajax stock opened at C$24.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$518.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.49. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$17.25 and a 1-year high of C$25.70.

Wajax Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WJX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

