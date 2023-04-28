Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.4% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $24,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Insider Activity

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,507,683. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.29. 517,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,198,978. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $156.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

