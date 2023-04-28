Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Raised by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 391,120 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up about 4.0% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 3.51% of Waste Connections worth $1,197,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Waste Connections by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.5 %

Waste Connections stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.32.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

