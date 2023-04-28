Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) PT Raised to C$215.00 at ATB Capital

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$153.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from C$148.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$175.00.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock traded up C$1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$187.71. 438,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,042. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$148.05 and a 12 month high of C$196.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$185.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$183.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.99, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.49 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 7.9829876 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

