Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Waters

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.00.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $298.34 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

