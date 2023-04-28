Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,651 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,823,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,750,974,000 after acquiring an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after acquiring an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

NYSE:WAT opened at $298.34 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.80 and a 200-day moving average of $319.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

