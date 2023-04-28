Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WSO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $345.57.

WSO stock opened at $349.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $356.60.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

