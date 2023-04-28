WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 695,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,247 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $32,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PCOR traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $136,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $3,493,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,468 shares in the company, valued at $46,611,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $136,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,945 shares of company stock worth $9,338,086. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.