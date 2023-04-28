WCM Investment Management LLC Has $28 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.48% of Landstar System worth $28,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.51. The stock had a trading volume of 103,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.70 and its 200 day moving average is $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.82.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.