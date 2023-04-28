WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 360,590 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,590 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Azenta worth $50,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Azenta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,047,000 after purchasing an additional 127,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Azenta by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,546,000 after acquiring an additional 113,395 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Azenta by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,572,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,966,000 after acquiring an additional 401,828 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Azenta by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,376,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,382,000 after acquiring an additional 158,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Azenta by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,800. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $79.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens cut Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Azenta Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.