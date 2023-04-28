WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 94,698 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,698 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $496,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookmont Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Stryker by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 242,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Stryker by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 160,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 43,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Stryker by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.33.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.42. 410,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a market cap of $113.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.49.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

