WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,777,363 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,777,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,744,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,341,000 after buying an additional 2,357,199 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,541,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,738,000 after purchasing an additional 952,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 396,358 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 748,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,824,000 after purchasing an additional 240,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.09.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.61. The company had a trading volume of 125,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $133.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.