WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,023 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $20,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in American Woodmark by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3,874.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMWD traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.34. 31,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,113. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.93.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMWD. StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

