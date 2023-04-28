WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 98,398 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,398 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 2.87% of WNS worth $110,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

WNS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.38. The stock had a trading volume of 35,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,334. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

