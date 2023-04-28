WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,072 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Dorman Products worth $24,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dorman Products by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after buying an additional 229,438 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Dorman Products by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 968,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,530,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.65. 19,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,042. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.87. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $119.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.78.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

