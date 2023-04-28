WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $229.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.27 and its 200-day moving average is $215.46. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.