West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

West Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. West Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Shares of WTBA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.23. 19,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,647. The company has a market capitalization of $286.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.85. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 938.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 253.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in West Bancorporation by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of West Bancorporation from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

