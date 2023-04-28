West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues Earnings Results

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WSTGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY23 guidance to $7.50-7.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$7.65 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $10.41 on Friday, reaching $365.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,994. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $372.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.47.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $237,367,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $44,610,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,483,000 after purchasing an additional 53,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Earnings History for West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

