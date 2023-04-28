West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues Earnings Results

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY23 guidance to $7.50-7.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$7.65 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $10.41 on Friday, reaching $365.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,994. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $372.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.47.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $237,367,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $44,610,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,483,000 after purchasing an additional 53,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.