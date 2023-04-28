Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,194 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.