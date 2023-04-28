Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$9.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.88 billion.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE WAB traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $97.78. The stock had a trading volume of 33,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,203. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.38.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

WAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,618.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,834 shares of company stock worth $9,306,731. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

