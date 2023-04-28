Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,456.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,495.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,445.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.53 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.