Westpac Banking Corp Has $10.68 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 211.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,473 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,512 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.46 and a 200-day moving average of $107.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

