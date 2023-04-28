Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.86 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,244.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.95.

CHTR opened at $342.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.27 and a 200 day moving average of $361.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.