Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Leidos worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $812,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 29.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 40.6% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 33,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

