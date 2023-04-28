Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,657 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 104,498 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 120,184 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,382,000 after acquiring an additional 82,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 64,797 shares of company stock worth $2,259,558. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on KDP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

