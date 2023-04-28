Westpac Banking Corp Sells 13,041 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,041 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $29.86 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

