Westpac Banking Corp Sells 15,006 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,006 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 669.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CubeSmart by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.6 %

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CUBE stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $52.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.94%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

