Westpac Banking Corp Sells 25,255 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,255 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.7 %

PGR stock opened at $134.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.40 and its 200 day moving average is $133.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $106.35 and a 1-year high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $3,658,242 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

